Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sanjay Singh Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple After Release From Tihar Jail (Watch)

AAP Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, who had been arrested at Tihar Jail for the past six months in relation to the Delhi excise policy case, was granted bail yesterday. Following his release, Singh was observed offering prayers at a Hanuman Temple in Delhi.

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh offers prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi.



He was released from Tihar Jail on bail after six months in the Delhi excise policy case, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AcqctyNXwk — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Sanjay Singh, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been released from Tihar Jail after spending six months behind bars. His release comes on bail granted in connection to the Delhi liquor policy excise case. The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, approved Singh's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam in Delhi.

Also Read| Delhi Liquor Policy Case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail After Six Months

As soon as AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail, he says, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai'...Our party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out..."