Delhi Liquor Policy Case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail After Six Months

Sanjay Singh, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been released from Tihar Jail after spending six months behind bars. His release comes on bail granted in connection to the Delhi liquor policy excise case. The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, approved Singh's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam in Delhi.

The apex court's three-judge bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and PB Varale, granted bail to Singh while ensuring that he can continue his political activities during the trial's pendency. The court emphasized that the concession for bail should not serve as a precedent and refrained from commenting on the case's merits.

Additionally, the court dismissed Singh's second petition against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest and remand, deeming it infructuous. Notably, Singh becomes the first senior AAP leader to secure regular bail in the money laundering case associated with the now-defunct liquor policy.

As soon as AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail, he says, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai'...Our party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out..."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Singh on October 4, 2023, alleging involvement in receiving kickbacks from illicit funds. While Singh has been released on bail, Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and ex-Delhi minister Satyender Jain remain behind bars in connection with the same case.