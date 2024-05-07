Lok Sabha Election 2024: Slow Start in Goa as Voter Turnout Reaches 13.02% in First Two Hours

Panaji: Polling for Goa's two Lok Sabha seats, North Goa and South Goa is ongoing under the third phase of the general elections. For the first two hours, from 7 am to 9 am, voting has been at a slow pace.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: Polling Begins in 93 Constituencies Across 11 States and Union Territories

The voter turnout was 13.02 percent. Some polling stations saw very low attendance while queues were seen at others. People chose to step out of their homes in the morning to cast their votes. The response from women voters was also visible.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant cast his vote at polling booths in Pali, Kothambi, where he lives, while Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, who is contesting from North Goa Lok Sabha constituency, cast his vote in the morning at a polling booth in Sampedra area. The South Goa Lok Sabha constituency recorded an average of 13.24 percent polling in the first two hours. The highest voter turnout of 16.04 percent was recorded in the Kudchade assembly constituency and the lowest at 12 per cent in Fatorda assembly constituency.