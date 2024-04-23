Lok Sabha Election 2024: Some Congress Leaders in Kerala Want To Form Regional Party, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Monday that several Congress leaders in Kerala engaged in talks with him regarding the formation of a regional party in the southern state subsequent to parting ways with the longstanding party.

He stated that the discussions took place in Delhi, with intentions for the regional party to forge an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections in the state. Nevertheless, the conversations were paused and are anticipated to recommence following the Lok Sabha elections, as stated by the BJP leader.

We had two or three rounds of discussions in Delhi but we decided not to discuss it prior to the Lok Sabha elections. The discussions can be resumed after the Lok Sabha polls. I am sure the discussions will happen after the polls," Sarma, who is in Kerala to campaign for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, said Biswa.

In earlier addresses at various election rallies, Sarma said the necessity of a uniform civil code for the nation, asserting that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses the determination to implement it. Criticizing the Congress and the Left parties, Sarma contended that they lack the resolve to introduce a uniform civil code.

A uniform civil code is necessary for this country. The Congress and the Left parties do not have the guts to bring a uniform civil code. Only Narendra Modi has the courage to introduce a uniform civil code in this country, Sarma said at a rally in Kochi. He also claimed there were attempts to spread falsehood about the situation in Manipur. The violence in the northeastern state was an issue between two communities and not Hindus and Christians, he said.

Polling for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.