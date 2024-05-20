Lok Sabha Election 2024: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea by 78-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Seeking Postal Ballot Vote

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, May 10, rejected a petition filed by a 78-year-old bedridden woman to have her vote cast through postal ballot in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Justice Bela Trivedi-led bench of the apex dismissed a plea by a bedridden seeking directions from ECI to have her vote cast through postal ballot.

"We are not inclined to interfere," said the apex court in its verdict after an advocate stated that the returning officer noted that the 78-year-old did not benchmark disability.

Justice Bela Trivedi said, "HC has directed the returning officer to check if you are physically disabled. Now, the officer says you are not disabled and thus rejected your application. So what is the issue?"

The advocate representing the petitioner said that the ballot should be issued to her as per Rule 61. The lady did not have a physical disability of more than 40%.