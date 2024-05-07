Lok Sabha Election 2024, Third Phase: West Bengal Leads In Voter Turnout With 15.85% Till 9 AM, Maharashtra Lags With 6.64%

According to data released by the Election Commission, West Bengal once again saw the highest voter turnout, with 15.85% of voters casting their ballots. In contrast, Maharashtra continued to experience a low turnout, with only 6.64% of voters showing up by 9 AM.

Following West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh reported turnout rates of 14.43% and 13.24% respectively.

Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 12.94% by 9 AM.

Here's the complete list of statewise voter turnout till 9 AM:

- Assam: 10.12%

- Bihar: 10.41%

- Chhattisgarh: 13.24%

- Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu: 10.13%

- Goa: 13.02%

- Gujarat: 9.87%

- Karnataka: 9.45%

- Madhya Pradesh: 14.43%

- Maharashtra: 6.64%

- Uttar Pradesh: 12.94%

- West Bengal: 15.85%

Voting began in 92 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, marking the start of the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. With over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, competing in this phase, the electoral arena is set for an engaging battle. Notable contenders include Union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Mansukh Mandaviya, as well as former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh.