Lok Sabha Election 2024: This Tamil Nadu Candidate Has Lost 238 Times, But Will Try Again

K Padmarajan from Tamil Nadu is gearing up once more to vie for a seat in the Lok Sabha, undeterred by his staggering record of 238 consecutive losses in past elections. Despite owning a modest tyre repair shop, Padmarajan has been a persistent contender since 1988, contesting from Mettur constituency.

Initially met with ridicule when he first announced his candidacy, Padmarajan remains resolute in his mission to demonstrate that ordinary individuals can actively engage in the democratic process.

All candidates seek victory in elections, said Padmarajan, sporting a bright shawl draped over his shoulder and an imposing walrus moustache. "Not me." For him, the victory is in participating, and when his defeat inevitably comes, he is "happy losing", he said. Undeterred by past defeats, Padmarajan, dubbed the "Election King," maintains his resolve as he continues to contest from Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu.

"Winning is another thing. It also doesn't matter to me who I am standing against in the elections," asserted Padmarajan. However, his electoral journey has been far from easy, marked by the expenditure of lakhs of rupees over the years. Despite the challenges, Padmarajan's unwavering commitment has earned him a notable distinction in the Limca Book of Records as India's most unsuccessful candidate.

"I didn't expect a single vote, but people still voted for me, accepted me. People hesitate to file their nominations, which is why I want to be a role model to create awareness among them. I will continue to contest till my last breath, but if I win any election, I will be surprised," Padmarajan expressed, reflecting on his unexpected support from voters and his determination to inspire others to participate in the electoral process.

