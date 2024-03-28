Lok Sabha Election 2024: Varun Gandhi Pens Emotional Letter to the People of Pilibhit After BJP Denied Ticket

BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi wrote an emotional letter on Thursday, March 28, to the people of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released a fifth list of candidates on March 25. The party dropped Varun and replaced him with former Congress leader Jitin Prasada to contest the Pilibhit seat.

“Today, as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that 3-year-old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983, holding his mother's finger. How did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family?" Varun wrote in his note to the people of Pilibhit.

“I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years. The ideals, simplicity, and kindness I received from Pilibhit have made a huge contribution to my upbringing and development, not only as an MP but also as a person. Being your representative has been the greatest honor of my life, and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability," the note read.

Also Read | 'Varun Gandhi Welcome To Join Congress': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after BJP Denies Him Lok Sabha Ticket.

“Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life, and my doors will always remain open for you as before. I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours," Varun wrote in a note.

Pilibhit will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Varun had won twice from the Pilibhit seat. The filing of nominations by candidates for the seat closed on March 27.