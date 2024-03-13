Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Likely to Contest LS Polls From Arrah in Bihar

Bhojpuri film actor Pawan Singh, who initially declined to contest the Lok Sabha election from Asansol in West Bengal, has now reversed his decision. Taking to the social media platform X, Singh announced, "I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my society, people, people and mother. Your blessings and cooperation is expected Jai Mata Di."

The BJP had earlier released its first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, with Pawan Singh named as the candidate for the Asansol seat. However, he withdrew within 24 hours. As of now, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha holds the Asansol seat as a TMC MP.

मैंअपने समाज जनता जनार्दन और माँ से किया हुआ वादा पूरा करने के लिए चुनाव लडूँगा

आप सभी का आशीर्वाद एवं सहयोग अपेक्षित है

जय माता दी — Pawan Singh (@PawanSingh909) March 13, 2024

Following his initial refusal, Pawan Singh met with BJP Chief JP Nadda. After the meeting, he stated, "Whatever conclusion is reached will be communicated to you after the time." When asked if he would contest from any other seat, Singh responded that the decision would be based on choosing the best candidate.

Who is Pawan Singh?

Pawan Singh is an Indian playback singer. He is known for his Bhojpuri song, Lollypop Legelu. He has received two International Bhojpuri Film Awards for his work in Bhojpuri films. Pawan Singh was born on 5 January 1986 in Ara, Bihar. He belongs to a Rajput family. Pawan Singh has a huge fan following and along with acting and singing in films, his wealth is also in crores. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Pawan Singh is around 6-8 million dollars (around Rs. 50-65 crores). Pawan Singh is counted among the most expensive actors of Bhojpuri cinema.