Lok Sabha Election Is Fight To Safeguard Constitution, Says Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of consistently aiming to dismantle and discard the Constitution, stating that the Lok Sabha elections this time is a fight to safeguard it.

During an election rally in Dilshad Garden, northeast Delhi, in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the BJP has persistently sought to alter the Constitution.

These people (BJP) have always wanted to tear and throw it (Constitution) away. They never accepted neither the Indian Constitution nor the Indian flag. In this election finally they have accepted that they want to change it," he charged.

In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book, our Constitution carries thousands of years of ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru ji," the Congress leader said.

The former Congress president remarked that in this election, the BJP has finally accepted its desire to amend the Constitution. However, he cautioned that if the BJP attempted to alter the Constitution, it would encounter opposition from both political adversaries and millions of citizens across the nation. Rahul Gandhi further asserted, "I want to tell them (BJP) you don't have the courage to do it (change the Constitution). You will have to face us and the cores of people of India if you attempt it," Gandhi added.

