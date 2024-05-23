Lok Sabha Election 2024: Wave Against BJP in Haryana, Says Priyanka Gandhi

In a show of support for Congress candidate Kumari Selja, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a vibrant roadshow in Sirsa on Thursday. Seated atop a specially designed vehicle, the Congress leader warmly greeted the substantial crowd that had assembled, amplifying the party's campaign fervor in the region.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the people are tired of the politics done by the BJP. "There is a wave against the BJP in Haryana. People are tired of their (BJP) politics. There is too much unemployment, inflation is at its peak. Change will come," she said.

As the roadshow progressed, a multitude of Congress workers and supporters lined the streets, brandishing party flags and posters in a spirited display of solidarity. This fervent demonstration echoed sentiments expressed by the Congress general secretary during a previous election rally on Wednesday, where she criticized the Prime Minister for what she perceived as a lack of vocal stance on pressing concerns such as inflation and unemployment.

"When the Prime Minister comes in front of you, the words inflation and unemployment do not come out of his mouth. After running the government for ten years, he talks about Mangalsutra and buffalo theft. He neither tells what he has done, nor does he tell what he will do," she said.

As the electoral battle heats up, the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana gears up for a pivotal contest set to unfold on May 25, marking the Sixth Phase of elections. This crucial constituency comprises nine legislative assembly segments, namely Narwana, Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia, Kalanwali, Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa, and Ellenabad. At the forefront of this high-stakes showdown are BJP's Ashok Tanwar and Congress' Kumari Selja, making it a closely watched face-off that could shape the political landscape of the region.