Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Ajay Mishra Teni Loses From Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Farmer Snatches Justice'

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who was running for a third term in the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri constituency, lost to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Utkarsh Verma Madhur by a margin of 25,494 votes.

Owing to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a snatching attack on Teni. "The farmer snatches justice," Gandhi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri was in the headlines after a vehicle allegedly belonging to the Union Minister mowed down four farmers while they had gathered to protest against the now-repealed farm laws. Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, is the main accused in the case.

The Congress, which once considered the Kheri parliamentary seat its stronghold, winning nine times from here, didn’t field a candidate owing to its alliance with the SP.