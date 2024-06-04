Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Ajay Rai Calls for PM Modi's Resignation After BJP Fails To Breach 400 Seat Mark

In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha election results, Congress candidate Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has made a bold statement, calling for Prime Minister Modi's resignation. Rai's remarks come amidst the backdrop of NDA failing to breach the 400 mark.

Public has shown that who is their brother and son. They have shown their love, and this is PM Modi's moral defeat. He should resign," said Rai.In response to Rai's remarks, the ruling party and its supporters have defended PM Modi's leadership, citing his track record and achievements. They assert that the election results do not necessarily equate to a moral defeat for the Prime Minister and that the democratic process must be respected.

Also Read: Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: PM Narendra Modi Wins With Over 6 Lakhs Votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with over 6 lakh votes. PM Modi has won this for the third time in a row. The prime minister has defeated Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajai Rai by 1,52,513 votes.

The constituency has voted in the final and 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024 on June 1. After Congress' Ajay Rai, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ather Jamal Lari was the third to finish with nearly 5.8 lakh behind the Prime Minister.