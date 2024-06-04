Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Anil Chaudhary Asserts Exit Polls Wrong, INDIA Alliance on Track for Government Formation, Says Congress Leader

In the wake of exit polls' inaccuracies, Congress leader Anil Chaudhary stands firm in his belief that the INDIA alliance is poised for success in the elections. First, those exit polls have been proved wrong. They (who conducted exit polls) should apologise for creating confusion. It’s the defeat of the dictatorship. INDIA alliance is moving towards what it said (295 seats). I believe the INDIA alliance will form the government,” said Congress leader.

The 2024 general election results have thrown a massive surprise. While most exit polls predicted the BJP-led NDA would get a resounding majority, the actual results have been quite contrasting. In Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc has put up a brilliant show and is currently leading in the majority of seats and the trend continues in Mumbai too. Early results showed the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition leading in several key Mumbai constituencies, but then the INDIA bloc gained momentum and is now in poll position in four of the six seats in the financial capital.

Poll Pundits have predicted a third term for PM Narendra Modi. But INDIA bloc has put up a strong fight defying predictions.The BJP's campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party's biggest star campaigner, PM Modi participated in over 200 public meetings, including rallies and roadshows. The INDIA bloc's campaign featured joint rallies by Opposition leaders.The counting of votes started at 8 amid tight security. The counting of EVM votes started 30 minutes after the postal ballot count. This year's Lok Sabha election was the second-longest since India's first election in 1951-52. Any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form the government.