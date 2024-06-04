Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Offers Prayers at Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Gorakhpur

BJP Member of Parliament and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, visited the revered Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Gorakhpur ahead of the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024. While interacting with media persons before the counting of votes began, Ravi Kishan said that he is confident that Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister for the third time. "This is historic, Ram Rajya will continue. The biggest leader of the world is going to be the Prime Minister for the third time... People of the country have made the country win and placed their trust in PM Modi," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Ravi Kishan again, who is the sitting MP from the seat. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has chosen Kajal Nishad, who also represents the INDIA alliance. Bahujan Samaj Wadi Party has nominated Javed Simnani as their candidate.In the 2019 election, the Bhartiya Janta Party, which nominated Ravi Kishan as its candidate, won the seat by getting a higher number of votes by fighting against SP candidate Rambhual Nishad. According to reports, Ravi Kishan received 60 per cent of the vote, whereas the SP candidate also received around 35 per cent of the vote.

Counting of votes for all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is set to begin shortly, as the results in the high stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 are going to declared today. The general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Uttar Pradesh voted in all the seven phases since the state has maximum number of Lok Sabha seats which is 80. The key contest in Uttar Pradesh is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD), Congress and Apna Dal. Some key constituencies which will have everybody's attention are Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Faizabad, Mathura, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur, Gorakhpur among others.