Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Arun Govil Trailing In Uttar Pradesh

Actor and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Arun Govil is currently trailing in Meerut Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh by 6,388 votes as Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma has established lead here, ECI figures show.

Arun Govil is one of the key candidates contesting in this general election to choose the 18th Lok Sabha. Arun Govil is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from 10. Meerut (General) Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.

There are a total of eight candidates contesting from Meerut seat in the 2024 Parliamentary polls. Meerut constituency voted in Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on April 26, 2024 and the counting of votes is being held today on June 4, 2024.