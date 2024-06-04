Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress Leaders Meet Election Commission Amidst Allegations of Slow Vote Counting in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

In a bid to address growing concerns over the pace of vote counting, especially in key states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Congress leaders convened a meeting with the Election Commission. Allegations of sluggish counting processes have prompted worries about the transparency and efficiency of the electoral process, particularly in regions with significant political significance. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, being populous states with substantial electoral weight, are crucial battlegrounds in any election, and delays in counting could potentially undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

During the meeting, Congress leaders emphasized the need for urgent action to expedite the counting process and ensure the timely declaration of results. They highlighted instances where counting procedures appeared to be slower than expected, raising suspicions among stakeholders about the integrity of the electoral process.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India at 4:30 pm, BJP is leading in 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is leading in 34 seats. Congress is leading in 6 constituencies.Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on 4 June expressed his dissatisfaction over the counting procedure in the state, alleging that officials are being pressurised to win the seats by calling them.

He took to X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh said, “In Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, Bansgaon, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar seats, district officials are being pressurised to win the seats by calling them. Administrative officers should remember that the government is changing and this tampering with democracy will not be accepted."

Not only Jairam Ramesh, another Congress leader Sachin Pilot also made similar allegations.

He took to X, Pilot wrote, "The manner in which the administration has acted under pressure in the close contest in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency raises many questions. The counting process is under doubt and complaints are being made to the Election Commission by the candidates and the party."