Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Indore Sees Historic Surge in NOTA Votes, Second After BJP Candidate

Counting of votes is underway today after the completion of seven phases of Lok Sabha elections across the country. Meanwhile, the Indore Lok Sabha constituency from Madhya Pradesh is making rounds for different reasons. While BJP's Shankar Lalwani is leading with a margin of around 7 thousand votes, the second position has been occupied by NOTA (none of the above) votes. Thus, 'NOTA' in Indore has broken the previous record of Gopalganj in Bihar. So far, NOTA has got 185936 votes.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who Looks Smarter Today? Yogendra Yadav or Prashant Kishor?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NOTA got the highest number of votes in Gopalganj constituency in Bihar. At that time, 51,660 voters in the constituency had opted for NOTA. As a result, about five percent of the total votes went to NOTA. In September 2013, after the Supreme Court verdict, the NOTA button was inserted in the electronic voting machines in the country's election process.



BJP Candidate Leading

Talking about the trends so far in the Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh, MP and BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani is ahead of his rival Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Sanjay Solanki who has 43966 votes. BJP candidate Lalwani has so far polled a total of 10,40,396 votes. With this, Lalwani is on his way to a record victory in the seat, where a total of 14 candidates are contesting.

Congress Candidate's Nomination Withdrawal

Meanwhile, the Congress party suffered a major setback after its declared candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination on April 29. Akshay Kanti Bam joined the BJP soon after he withdrew his nomination. This was the first time in the 72-year history of the seat that the Congress was out of the electoral race. The Congress had then urged local voters to opt for NOTA to get back at BJP.