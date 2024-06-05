Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: “It Has Been Decided That NDA Government Will Be Formed Again”, Says S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) third consecutive electoral victory, stating that the decision has been made to form the NDA government for the third consecutive term following the elections.

"After the elections, it has been decided that the NDA government will be formed again, for the third consecutive time," EAM Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar underscored that this third consecutive victory by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been achieved for the first time in 60 years. "You also know that this consecutive government has been made in our history after 60 years," he said.

The BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government at the Centre, as the Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday delivered a verdict that also brought cheer to the opposition INDIA alliance. The alliance put up a strong performance, with Congress almost reaching the 100-seat mark.

