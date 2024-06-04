Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: KL Sharma To Smriti Irani Biggest Winners and Losers Of Lok Sabha Election

The Lok Sabha election results 2024 today sprang up several surprises with some big names losing the battle and some new names winning the coveted elections including cricketer Yusuf Pathan who fought on a TMC ticket. Let us have a look at some of them.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term. However, his victory margin narrowed significantly. According to the Election Commission's data, PM Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections by a margin of 1,52,513. This vistory margin has significantly narrowed as compared to the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 4,79,505 votes (45.2%). In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes (36.14 %).

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019, lost in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency against Congress' Kishori Lal by a margin of 1,67,196 votes.Once the stronghold of the Gandhi family, Amethi went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, with Irani handing a stunning defeat to Rahul Gandhi, who was then the Congress president.The BJP leader had secured a vote share of 49.71%, while Gandhi managed to get 43.86%. In 2014, as well, Smriti Irani had given a close scare to the Congress leader as her vote share was 34.39%, while Rahul Gandhi secured 46.72%.

Rahul Gandhi



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes. Gandhi defeated the Communist Party of India’s Annie Raja. Moreover, he is also won win from his second seat in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli against his closest rival and BJP candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Kishori Lal

Kishori Lal of Congress defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani in Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency. Irani was vying to retain the seat in a close fight with the Gandhi family’s trusted lieutenant, Kishori Lal Sharma, in one of the most prestigious battles of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.Amethi's fate was sealed during the fifth phase of the elections on May 20th, marked by a 54.40% voter turnout.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan, the swashbuckling all-rounder from Baroda, who made his electoral debut on a Trinamool Congress ticket from West Bengal's Baharampur, defeated Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Pathan was a member of the Indian cricket team that lifted the inaugural ICC World T20 trophy in 2007. Less than a year later, he excelled with both bat and ball to guide Rajasthan Royals to the Indian Premier League title in the marquee tournament's first edition. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee picked Pathan as a surprise pick to take on Chowdhury, who belongs to the INDIA bloc ally Congress.

Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive term from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency, staged a victory leading against BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, by a margin of 16,077 votes. Tharoor secured 3,58,155 votes and Chandrasekhar secured 3,42,078 votes. Tharoor, who joined politics in 2009 has held key positions at the United Nations, where he worked for three decades. He also served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the Manmohan Singh government.

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi defeated the Communist Party of India candidate VS Sunilkumar and Indian National Congress candidate K Muraleedharan. 4,12,338 votes were cast in favour of Suresh Gopi in Thrissur.Gopi contested from the constituency for a second consecutive time. In 2019, he was defeated by Congress candidate TN Prathapan with 1,21,267 votes and finished a distant third.Thrissur, which comprises seven assembly segments, went to polls in the second phase on April 26 and recorded an impressive voter turnout of 72.9 per cent.Other than Thrissur, BJP has been unable to secure victory on any other seat in Kerala.

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah conceded his defeat from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat and expressed his good wishes to independent candidate and former legislator Engineer Abdul Rashid who is currently lodged in Tihar jail on UAPA charges.. Exit polls had predicted Abdullah’s win. However, since the counting began at Baramulla Degree College on Tuesday, Rashid has maintained his lead from the beginning, which has been consolidating with each round of counting.

Kangana Ranaut

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74755 votes.Ranaut, contest the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh for the first time, defeated Congress' heavyweight Vikramadita Singh. She received 537022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Vikramaditya who got 462267 votes. After winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I am emotional at the moment. I am grateful that the people of Mandi elected the BJP and good governance of PM Modi..."



