Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mahua Moitra Of TMC Leading in Krishnanagar Against BJP's Amrita Roy

Mahua Moitra currently holds the lead in the Krishnanagar constituency, while her opponent Amrita Roy is trailing behind. Krishnanagar, a pivotal battleground in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, has historically been a stronghold of the Communist Party, with the BJP securing victory only once in 1999. The Trinamool Congress has clinched victory in the constituency for the past three consecutive terms.

Despite being part of the INDI Alliance, TMC opted to contest all 42 seats independently. Moitra faces off against BJP's Amrita Roy, known as the 'Rajmata' or Queen Mother of Krishnanagar, being a direct descendant of the 18th-century King of Bengal, Raja Krishna Chandra Dev. Roy, also recognized as the ‘Rajmata of the Rajbari’ (Queen Mother of the royal palace) in Krishnanagar, entered politics with the BJP and is contesting against Moitra in her debut Lok Sabha election campaign. The constituency went to the polls in the fourth phase of the general elections on May 13.