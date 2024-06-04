Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA Takes Lead in Bihar, INDIA Bloc Slowly Gaining Momentum

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently holds a lead in 29 out of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Opposition bloc INDIA leading in 9 seats. However, the NDA's lead has decreased by 10 seats compared to the 2019 elections, while the Opposition has gained 8 seats from their previous performance of just 1 seat.

Notably, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh is leading in the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), is ahead by 1,962 votes in the Gaya Lok Sabha seat over his nearest rival Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Counting is underway in more than 36 centres across the state.

In the exit poll results released on June 1, all major news outlets predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA alliance in Bihar. As per News18 exit poll results, the NDA alliance is likely to win 31-34 seats out of the total 40. The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win 13-16 seats, its ally JD(U) is likely to win around 15 seats, while the Congress-RJD alliance in the state is likely to be limited to just 6-8 seats.

According to the India Today-My Axis exit polls for Bihar, BJP is set to get 13-15 seats, JDU 9-11 seats, RJD 6-7 seats and Congress is likely to get 1-2 seats.Shortly after the Bihar exit poll results were announced, the Congress-RJD alliance rejected the outcome, expressing confidence that they will emerge victorious in the state.Rejecting the exit poll results, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said that the INDIA bloc would win over 25 seats in Bihar, claiming that the exit poll results was just a ‘psychological trick’ played by the NDA.