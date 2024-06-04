Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi Trailing in Varanasi by 5,000 votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trailing in Varanasi parliamentary constituency by 5,000 votes. According to latest reports Congress candidate Ajay Rai is leading from Varanasi. Narendra Modi has been elected twice from this constituency, serving as the Prime Minister of India.

Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which voted in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1, for the third time. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi secured 63.62 per cent of the votes, winning by a margin of 674,664 votes against Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.