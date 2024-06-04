Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rashtrapati Bhavan To Be Closed for Visitors Till June 9 for Swearing-In Ceremony Preparation

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed to the general public from Wednesday to Sunday due to the preparations for the forthcoming swearing-in ceremony of the council of ministers, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha poll results and trends showed that the BJP was set to become the single-largest party but would fall short of the magic figure of 272.

"Visit of Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit -1) will remain closed for the general public from June 5 to 9, 2024, due to preparation for the forthcoming event of swearing-in-ceremony of the council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the statement issued by the president's office.

Circuit-1 takes visitors on a tour of the main building, forecourt, reception, Navachara, banquet hall, upper ‘loggia', Lutyens' grand stairs, guest wing, Ashok hall, north drawing room, long drawing room, library, Durbar hall and Lord Buddha statue.