Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Security Tightened At Counting Centres Across Country

With hours left before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in the world's largest democracy, security has been heightened at multiple locations across the country with police and paramilitary forces conducting intensive patrolling. According to ECI rules, in the inner cordon where counting will be held in two halls, paramilitary forces have been deployed. Without a pass, no one will be allowed to enter except the polling party or agents. In the second layer (of security) which is up to 100 metres, no one will be allowed to enter without a pass and no one will be allowed to get in without checking.

As the mega vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday is only a few hours away, guidelines have been issued and security systems have been set up at multiple counting centres in different cities for the smooth conduct of the electoral process. The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the country has created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, who participated in the voting process this time. The arrangement of force has been done according to the instructions of the Election Commission. The arrangement of force is in three-tier

