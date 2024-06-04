Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Smriti Irani Behind, Congress's Kishori Lal In Amethi

Congress candidate Kishori Lal has extended his lead over BJP's Smriti Irani by 10,423 votes, with Lal securing 35,282 votes while Irani follows with 24,859 votes. Smriti Irani, a Union Minister with the Bharatiya Janata Party, made headlines in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating then Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the Nehru-Gandhi stronghold of Amethi by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

The Amethi constituency comprises five assembly segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi, and is categorized as a general seat. The voting for the Amethi seat took place on May 20, during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. In his election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledged equitable development for Amethi and Rae Bareli if his party assumed power at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi contested the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi. This marks Smriti Irani's third election campaign in Amethi, having previously lost in 2014 to Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 100,000 votes and securing victory in 2019 by approximately 55,000 votes.