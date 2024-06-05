Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Top Five Constituencies with Narrow Margin Wins

The results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared on June 4. The people of India gave 292 seats to the BJP-led NDA. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats. The Congress won 99 seats. However, the Indian alliance managed to do better than expected. They managed to win a total of 232 seats. In many places, candidates won by narrow margins. Here are the five seats that witnessed a tight contest.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Results 2024: Full List Of Winners In All 543 Constituencies



1. In Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikar won by the lowest margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by just 48 votes from the Mumbai North West constituency. Waikar got 4,52,644 votes from the constituency, while Kirtikar got 4,52,596 votes.

2. Kerala saw another lowest difference in the Attingal constituency. The Congress candidate won the seat by a margin of 684 votes. Congress candidate Advocate Adoor Prakash got 3,28,051 votes. CPI(M) candidate V Joy got 3,27,367 votes.

3. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Ajendra Lodhi won the Hamirpur seat by a narrow margin of 2,629 votes. Lodhi got 4,90,683 votes, while BJP candidate Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel got 4,88,054 votes.

4. Salempur is another constituency in UP to win by the lowest margin. SP's Ramashankar Rajbhar defeated BJP's Ravindra Kushwaha by 3,573 votes. Rajbhar got 4,05,472 votes while Kushwaha got 4,01,899 votes.

5. Shobha Bachhav of Congress won by a margin of 3,831 votes in the Dhule constituency of Maharashtra. Shobha Bachhav got 5,83,866 votes whereas BJP's Subhash Bhamre got 5,80,035 votes.