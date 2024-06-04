Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: We Will Remain In NDA, Says JD(U) Leader KC Tyagi Amid Reports of Alliance With I.N.D.I.A Bloc

Amid speculations over Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)'s next move in the wake of vote counting trends, senior party leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said they are in the NDA and "we will be in the NDA". "It is our final decision," Tyagi told PTI Videos here when asked about suggestions that the JD(U) may go back to the INDIA bloc. According to the latest counting trends, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party but will fall short of majority on its won. It'd need the support of its NDA allies to from a government. As per official ECI trends, JD(U) is leading on 15 seats. Counting is still underway.

In Bihar, JDU is performing better than the NDA. Nitish Kumar’s party is leading in 15 seats, NDA in 13 and INDIA in 9. There are strong speculations that Nitish Kumar would play the role of a “kingmaker" and become a deciding factor in forming the government as the BJP looks unlikely to cross the magic figure of 272 on its own.

Meanwhile, ABP News has cited sources to report that the INDIA bloc has offered Nitish Kumar the Deputy Prime Minister's post.

There are speculations that Nitish Kumar, who has a history of switching sides at key moments, is keeping both options open. Many social media users earlier speculated that the Bihar CM could change sides again and join the INDIA bloc if he is offered the PM’s post.Before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with the slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar."