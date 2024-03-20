Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AMMK to Contest Two LS Seats in Tamil Nadu in BJP Alliance

The Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) has finalised a seat-sharing deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, agreeing to contest two Lok Sabha seats. The announcement of this alliance was officially made on Wednesday by TTV Dinakaran, the leader of AMMK.

"Our party will contest 2 seats in the BJP-led NDA alliance...We have asked for the "cooker" symbol and are waiting for the Election Commission's response," said AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran as quoted by ANI.

This development follows the BJP's recent alliance formation with Anbumani Ramadoss’s Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), wherein PMK was allotted 10 out of Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Regarding the BJP's growing influence in Tamil Nadu, Dinakaran acknowledged the party's progress in the state. However, he did not disclose whether he would personally participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, awaiting the Election Commission's decision on AMMK's party symbol, which they have applied for as the cooker symbol.

Dinakaran also criticized the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), stating that the party is weakening due to the self-interest of a few individuals, indirectly referring to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).