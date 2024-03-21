Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Poll Incharges and Co-Incharges in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, March 21, appointed election incharges and co-incharges in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Former state president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia has been made in-charge of Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. Along with him, Rajya Sabha MP and National Minister Surendra Singh Nagar has been given the responsibility of co-in-charge. National General Secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.