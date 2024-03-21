Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Poll Incharges and Co-Incharges in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 21, 2024 12:33 PM2024-03-21T12:33:17+5:302024-03-21T13:05:50+5:30
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, March 21, appointed election incharges and co-incharges in the states of Rajasthan, ...
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, March 21, appointed election incharges and co-incharges in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Check Names Below:
BJP appoints party election incharges and co-incharges in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/oytJL0zZif— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024
Former state president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia has been made in-charge of Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. Along with him, Rajya Sabha MP and National Minister Surendra Singh Nagar has been given the responsibility of co-in-charge. National General Secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.Open in app