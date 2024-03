Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Announces Names of 16 Candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday (March 24) released a list of 16 candidates out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.Majid Ali has been given a party ticket from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, and Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar. Vijendra Singh has been fielded from Bijnaur, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (SC), and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad.

In Rampur, Zeeshan Khan will contest on BSP's ticket, Shaulat Ali from Sambhal, Mujahid Hussain from Amroha, and Devvratt Tyagi from Meerut. The party has nominated Praveen Bansal to contest from Baghpat, Rajendra Singh Solanki from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Girish Chandra Jatav from Bulandshahr (SC), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan from Pilibhit, and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (SC)