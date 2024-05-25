Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CJI DY Chandrachud Casts Vote in New Delhi, Says "Today I Fulfilled My Duty as a Citizen" (Watch Video)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das exercised their voting rights at a polling centre in New Delhi during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. After casting his vote, Chief Justice Chandrachud said, "Today I fulfilled my duty as a citizen by casting my vote. I had earlier also said that this is a major responsibility of every citizen."

Watch video here:

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here’s what Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said after casting his vote at a polling centre in New Delhi.



“Today I fulfilled my duty as a citizen by casting my vote. I had earlier also said that this is a major responsibility of every… pic.twitter.com/GkJszmRhxo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2024

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the sixth phase of polling witnessed a 49.2% voter turnout across 58 parliamentary constituencies in six states and two Union Territories (UTs). West Bengal led with a 70.19% voter turnout by 3 p.m., followed by Jharkhand at 54.34%, Haryana at 46.26%, Bihar at 45.21%, Odisha at 48.44%, Jammu and Kashmir at 44.41%, Delhi at 44.58%, and Uttar Pradesh at 43.95%.

This phase covered eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal, with 889 candidates competing.

Key constituencies included New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk in Delhi; Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh; Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir; Tamluk and Medinipur in West Bengal; and Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, and Rohtak in Haryana. In Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur were significant seats.

The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc had high stakes in this phase. Earlier, polling concluded in 428 parliamentary constituencies across 25 states and UTs.

Over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female, and 5,120 third-gender electors, were eligible to vote in this phase. Approximately 11.4 lakh polling officials were engaged, marking a crucial phase in the Lok Sabha elections that culminate on June 1, with results announced on June 4.