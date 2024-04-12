Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidate in Rajasthan's Kota Accuses BJP of Misusing Machinery to Keep Surveillance on Him

Electoral race is heating up Rajasthan's Kota Bundi Lok Sabha constituency. Congress candidate Prahlad Gunjal has been constantly targeting BJP candidate Om Birla. Addressing a press conference, he leveled serious allegations against Om Birla and his officials as well as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Kota IG.

"The administrative machinery is being misused in the elections and the IG is acting as an agent of the BJP candidate, he is unnecessarily harassing Congress workers. In addition, the Lok Sabha camp office is being used as a BJP office and its OSD Rajiv Dutta is campaigning openly."

He also levelled several allegations against BJP candidate Om Birla. "Birlaji should seek votes in the name of 10 years of achievement. He has no work to his name. Kota dreamt that industries and, institutions like IITs, AIIMS, and central universities would come. Kota will be on the path of progress. But Kota was disappointed, just like dreams are shattered when he wakes up from his slumber."

Prahlad Gunjal has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. "I don't understand why the Election Commission is silent," he said. "For elections, the OSD in the Lok Sabha should be limited to 10 to 5 duties and the IG should be removed."

"Drones are being flown over my house till 2 am. The house is being closely monitored. People's sentiments cannot be changed by creating an atmosphere of fear in the elections, by showing fear in this spring of elections in the world's largest democracy," Gunjal said.