Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Finalises About 40 More Candidates, Nakul Nath To Contest

The top leadership of the Congress party convened to deliberate on more than 60 constituencies spanning five states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam, where they finalized the selection of approximately 40 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources revealed that the party has opted to nominate Nakul Nath, the son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, once again from the Chhindwara constituency in Madhya Pradesh, and Vaibhav, the son of Ashok Gehlot, from Jalore in Rajasthan. Amidst ongoing speculation, particularly concerning Kamal Nath and his son Nakul potentially joining the BJP prior to the elections, these decisions underscore the Congress's strategic maneuvering ahead of the polls.

Sources indicated that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are unlikely to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ashok Gehlot's son is set to enter the electoral arena, while Sachin Pilot, serving as the AICC general secretary for Chhattisgarh, is expected to focus on his organizational responsibilities.

The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters to finalise candidates, days after the party released its first list of 39 candidates for the polls. The seats discussed at the meeting encompassed a total of 14 from Rajasthan, Assam, and Gujarat each, along with 16 from Madhya Pradesh and five from Uttarakhand. Additionally, one seat from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu was also on the agenda.

