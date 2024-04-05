Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Party Releases Its Manifesto, Calls It 'Nyay Patra'

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Congress Party has released its manifesto at AICC headquarters in Delhi. For elections their Manifesto is Nyay Patra. This manifesto was launched by leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabh Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Party in its manifesto says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.



Watch Now:

#WATCH | Congress Party releases its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at AICC headquarters in Delhi.



#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/lNZETTLDLY — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Congress Party in its manifesto says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for… pic.twitter.com/DgK1plJ7Rt — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections Rahul Gandhi went on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to connect with common people and understand their point of view, what are their demands. Oppositions have formed a alliance INDIA alliance to give tough fight to ruling party.