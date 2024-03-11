Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI To Go Solo in Jharkhand, Parts Ways With I.N.D.I.A Bloc

The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its decision to break away from the opposition coalition INDIA. Instead, the CPI declared its intention to vie for eight out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections. The CPI has no representation in the Lower House of Parliament from Jharkhand.

CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak informed, We have resolved to participate in the Lok Sabha elections independently. While the BJP has finalized its candidates, there have been no discussions regarding seat-sharing between the Congress and the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Consequently, we have opted to contest independently.

He further stated that the decision was reached during the party's state executive committee meeting. The CPI has decided to nominate candidates in eight Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Chatra, Palamu, Giridih, Dumka, and Jamshedpur.

Names of the candidates will be announced after March 16, Pathak said. Of the 14 seats in the state, the BJP has 11, AJSU party one, JMM one and the Congress has one. However, the Congress’ lone MP Geeta Kora recently shifted to the BJP.

