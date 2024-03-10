Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra Among 42 TMC Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing the names of 42 candidates. Among the notable figures nominated are former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and prominent party leader Mahua Moitra.
TMC announces the names of 42 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024
Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and party leader Mahua Moitra among the candidates. pic.twitter.com/vfmb7alfbx
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee announced the list. The party will not support the Congress-led INDIA Bloc in the state's general elections.
#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata as her party - TMC - kickstarts the campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/LNCIbJc7BO— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024
Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha, has been fielded from Krishnanagar. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been fielded from Baharampur.
