Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra Among 42 TMC Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 10, 2024 02:30 PM2024-03-10T14:30:11+5:302024-03-10T14:36:46+5:30

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing the names of 42 candidates. Among the

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing the names of 42 candidates. Among the notable figures nominated are former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and prominent party leader Mahua Moitra.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee announced the list. The party will not support the Congress-led INDIA Bloc in the state's general elections. 

Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha, has been fielded from Krishnanagar. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been fielded from Baharampur.

(Developing story..)

