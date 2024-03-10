Sheikh Shahjahan Sent to 4-Day CBI Custody in ED Team Attacked In Sandeshkhali Case

Suspended Trinamool Congress strongman and Sandeshkhali-accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, has been sent into 4 days of CBI custody on Sunday, March 10, in an Attack on the ED team in the Sandeshkhali case.

Earlier on Sunday, Shahjahan was produced before Basirhat court by CBI at Nizam Palace in Kolkata. On the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.

The high court issued a contempt notice to the CID on Wednesday, ruling that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.The court further observed that state police played 'hide and seek' in the matter.

"The accused is a political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to the CBI and the accused should be taken into custody by 4:15 pm today," the high court observed. After reportedly being on the run for close to two months, the now-suspended TMC strongman was arrested by West Bengal Police on February 29.

Apart from the attack on an ED team, which was out raiding his Sandeshkhali residence in connection with the alleged ration scam, Shahjahan is also accused of land grab, extortion and committing excesses on women along with his henchmen. The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district erupted in violent protests and came out on the streets, accusing Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.

