Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Issues Notice to Randeep Surjewala Over Sexist Comments Against Hema Malini

The Election Commission has issued a showcase notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his controversial remark against actress and BJP MP Hema Malini. Surjewala came under heavy fire from the BJP after the party's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP was heard making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hit out at Surjewala, saying women would teach them a strong lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"When the opposition is not able to find any candidate against Hema Malini ji, it is now using derogatory language against her," the Uttar Pradesh CM said. Under fire for his remarks, Surjewala accused the BJP of "twisting facts and spreading lies". The Congress MP shared another clipping from the same video in which he is heard saying that he "respects" Hema Malini because she is "married to Dharmendra ji, she is our bahu".

ECI issues notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his comments against BJP leader Hema Malini; response sought by April 11, 2024 (5 pm)



ECI demands action from the INC President on ensuring respectful public discourse towards women by party leaders and functionaries;… — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

"My intention was not to insult Hema Malini ji or to hurt anybody. That's why I clearly said we respect Hema Malini ji. The BJP is anti-women, so it sees everything from its misogyny-tinted glasses and conveniently spreads lies," Surjewala said in his post.Surjewala called the move BJP's objective to divert attention from the government's "anti-youth, anti-farmer" policies. "These pawns of BJP never asked the Prime Minister why he said '50 crore ki girlfriend', called a woman MP 'Surpanakha', trolled a woman Chief Minister, used the expression 'Congress's widow' and described the Congress leadership as a 'jersey cow'," he said