Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Anubhav Mohanty Joins BJP Days After Quitting BJD

Anubhav Mohanty, a Lok Sabha member from Kendrapara representing the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. This move follows his recent departure from the ruling BJD in Odisha, where he expressed feeling 'suffocated.'

#WATCH | Delhi | Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty, who resigned from BJD recently, joins the BJP. pic.twitter.com/nVEY7j6A9F — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

A notable cine star, Mohanty commended the Narendra Modi government for its legislative achievements, highlighting the abolition of triple talaq and the introduction of new criminal laws in the past five years. He emphasized the importance of supporting Prime Minister Modi for India's development, praising the government's bold initiatives and regarding Modi as a statesman.

Vinod Tawde, the BJP's national general secretary, welcomed Mohanty to the party, noting the opposition's attempts to unite but failing to gain momentum. Tawde remarked that those advocating for a developed India are aligning with the ruling party.

Mohanty acknowledged the common notion that artists may not seamlessly transition into politics but affirmed his commitment to the political sphere. He becomes the second sitting BJD MP, after Bhartruhari Mahtab, to switch to the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections. Mohanty previously served as a Rajya Sabha member before winning the Lok Sabha seat from Kendrapara in 2019.