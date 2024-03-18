Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Agreement for Bihar, Check Complete List

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on March 18, finalised the seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The BJP is set to contest 17 seats in Bihar, while the JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will contest 16 seats. Additionally, the Bihar NDA alliance's other constituents, including the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), will contest five, one, and one seat respectively.

"5 seats have been given to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar," said Raju Tiwari, Bihar State President, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "BJP will contest on 17 seats, JDU on 16 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each..."The BJP will field candidates in key constituencies including Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

General elections will be held in India from 19 April 2024 to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections will be held in seven different phases and the results will be announced on 4 June 2024. This will be the largest-ever election in the world, surpassing the 2019 general elections and will be the longest-held general elections in the country with a total span of 44 days (excluding the first general election). The incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be contesting elections for a third consecutive term.