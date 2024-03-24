Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RKS Bhadauria Former Air Force Chief Marshal Joins BJP, Likely to contest from Ghaziabad

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Former Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal (retd) RKS Bhadauria joined BJP. on Sunday ,24 March Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joined the party in the presence of BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The former Air Force chief has joined BJP at a time when voting for the Lok Sabha elections will begin from next month. As per the sources he is likely to contest these election from Ghaziabad.

RKS Bhadauria served as the 23rd Air Force Chief until 2021 and is from Bah tehsil in Agra district. There's talk that the BJP might field him as their candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in Ghaziabad. Currently, General VK Singh holds that seat, having been elected twice before. However, the BJP hasn't officially announced its candidate for Ghaziabad yet, despite releasing several lists of candidates. They recently had a meeting to discuss this and are expected to release another list soon, which may clarify the situation.