Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Releases Fresh List of 11 Candidates, Fields Afzal Ansari

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced another list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Monday, continuing its preparation for the polls.

Among the candidates, Afzal Ansari, the brother of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, will contest from the Ghazipur constituency. Ansari, previously disqualified as a Lok Sabha member due to his conviction in a Gangster Act case, aims to reclaim his position. Harendra Singh Malik has been nominated from Muzaffarnagar, while Ramesh Gautam and Virendra Singh will contest from Bahraich and Chandauli, respectively.

Neeraj Maurya, Usha Verma, Rampal Rajvanshi, RK Chaudhary, SP Singh Patel, and Shreya Verma are among the other candidates fielded by the Samajwadi Party from various constituencies.

Last month, the SP had announced 16 candidates for the elections, including Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal, and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow. Dimple Yadav recently won the Mainpuri parliamentary by-election, succeeding her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The party's strategy seems to be focused on consolidating its stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, with Akshay Yadav contesting from Firozabad and Shivshakar Singh Patel from Banda.