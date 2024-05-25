Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sixth Phase Records 39.13% Voter Turnout by 1 PM

The sixth phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on May 25 recorded a 39.13% voter turnout till 1 p.m. across 58 parliamentary constituencies in six states and two Union Territories (UTs), according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

West Bengal led the voter turnout with 54.80% by 1 p.m. In other states, Bihar and Haryana each saw 36.48%, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 35.22%, Jharkhand had 42.54%, the National Capital Territory of Delhi stood at 34.37%, Odisha recorded 35.69%, and Uttar Pradesh had 37.23%.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the overall turnout was 35.22%. The breakdown of voter turnout in various segments included Anantnag at 21.19%, Anantnag West at 24.20%, Budhal (ST) at 39.82%, DH Pora at 35.36%, Devsar at 28.50%, Dooru at 31.89%, Kokernag (ST) at 34.00%, Kulgam at 21.27%, Mendhar at 42.06%, Nowshera at 47.31%, Pahalgam at 39.78%, Poonch Haveli at 46.52%, Rajouri (ST) at 52.74%, Shangus-Anantnag East at 27.08%, Srigufawara-Bijbehara at 27.00%, Surankot (ST) at 40.72%, Thanna Mandi (ST) at 46.60%, and Zainapora at 27.79%.

The sixth phase of polling covers eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are contesting in this phase.

Simultaneously, voting for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha is also underway. All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana are polling in this phase. Key constituencies include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk in the national capital, and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Other key seats are Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamluk and Medinipur in West Bengal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak in Haryana, and Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur in Odisha.

The stakes are high for the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc in this phase. Polling has already concluded in 428 parliamentary constituencies across 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of the general elections.

Over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female, and 5,120 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials are involved in conducting this phase of the election.

The Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1 with the seventh phase, where voters from 57 constituencies will cast their votes. The results will be declared on June 4.