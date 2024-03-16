Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Above 85 Years, People with 40% Disability Can Now Cast Votes from Home

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, revealing that the country will engage in polls over seven phases with results expected on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted a groundbreaking initiative, stating that voters above 85 years old will have the option to vote from home for the first time nationwide.

Kumar explained that eligible voters over 85 or with over 40% disability will receive Form 12D, allowing them to register their vote from their residence if they prefer not to visit the polling booth. Trained election staff will facilitate this process, ensuring accessibility for elderly and disabled voters.

According to the instructions of the Election Commission, within five days from the date of notification issuance, the BILOs of the respective areas will visit voters' homes and submit form 12-D. It is the voter's decision whether to fill out the form or not. They can also visit the polling station to cast their vote. The aim is to encourage more elderly and people with disabilities to vote.

Previously, the government had amended election rules to allow citizens above 85 years of age to vote through postal ballots. Until now, individuals above 80 years of age could avail of this facility. Providing information about the voters, Kumar mentioned that the total number of voters in the country is 96.8 crore, with 49.7 crore men and 47 crore women. This time, 18.2 million voters will cast their votes for the first time. In 12 states, the percentage of female voters is higher than that of male voters.