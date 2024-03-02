Lok Sabha Polls 2024: After Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP Jayant Sinha Requests Party to Relieve Him of Electoral Duties

BJP Member of Parliament Jayant Sinha, representing Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, has expressed his desire to step away from electoral responsibilities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This announcement closely follows another BJP leader, Gautam Gambhir, signaling his potential exit from electoral politics. Both MPs have urged BJP President JP Nadda to relieve them of their electoral duties to focus on other commitments.

In a statement posted on a social media platform (referred to as 'X'), Jayant Sinha explained his decision, stating, "I have requested Honourable Party President JP Nadda to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues."

The timing of these announcements coincides with speculation that both Sinha and Gambhir may not be fielded as candidates in the upcoming 2024 polls. Reports suggest that the BJP is considering introducing several new leaders, prompting some existing MPs to express their preference for engaging in organizational work rather than contesting elections.

The BJP is anticipated to release its initial list of candidates, comprising over 100 names, soon. This list is expected to include prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The party engaged in a series of overnight meetings in Delhi, culminating in a session led by the Prime Minister at his Delhi residence, lasting from 11 pm Thursday to 4 am Friday.

Earlier today, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also declared his desire to be relieved from political duties in order to prioritize his upcoming cricket commitments. In a social media post, Gambhir expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the people. "I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind," he wrote on X.