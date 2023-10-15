Lok Sabha polls: KPCC strategy to field new faces

Keeping in mind the next Lok Sabha elections, the leaders have proposed to restructure the state Congress and to appoint new office bearers including a new working president for KPCC. The Congress party, which has already started preparing for the next Lok Sabha elections, has formulated its own strategies to win more seats in the elections, and accordingly, the KPCC has also taken steps to restructure. Ishwara Khandre, Balachandra Jarakiholi, and Ramalinga Reddy, who are the current working presidents of KPCC, are ministers, and the superiors have decided to give them more responsibility in the election. In the background of this decision of the elders, new faces will be appointed for the post of working president, former ministers Vinay Kulkarni, and Vinay Kumar.

Sorake, former MLA Anjali Nimbalva, MP J.C. Chandrasekhar, and senior leader Vasant Kumar's names are being heard. It has been decided to appoint a new working president keeping in mind different castes and communities. The chances of appointing Chandrasekhar, Vinay Kumar Sorake, and Vasantakuma as working presidents are high. Change of office bearers, District President: Along with the new working president, new vice president, principals for KPCC, and Secretaries will also be appointed, and there is a possibility of changing the presidents of various districts. Keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections, the KPCC has been restructured, and a strategy has been formulated to give representation to all castes and communities and make them active in the elections. Congress said that after Dussehra, along with the appointment of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Corporation Board, new office bearers will be appointed for KPCC. Top sources said. Discussions were held regarding the appointment of MLAs and important party workers as presidents and activists as vice presidents to various corporation boards. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who went to Delhi last week, submitted a list of corporation board presidents to the seniors.