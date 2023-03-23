Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Both Houes of Parliament on Thursday were adjourned till 2 pm, within minutes after they commenced proceedings amidst ruckus over over Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in the United Kingdom as well as over the Ad issue.

Today marks the eighth day of proceedings of the second leg of the Budget Session, which resumed on March 13.

Both Houses observed a moment of silence in honour of Shaheed Diwas, which marks the day revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British.

Minutes after the proceedings started in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday, both the houses were adjourned till 2 pm.

Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he held three meetings (of floor leaders) on Thursday as part of consultations to break the logjam between the BJP and the Opposition parties. But both sides have taken a rigid stand.

The meeting began at 10 am today in Dhankar's chamber to deliberate on securing the orderly functioning of Rajya Sabha.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and others were present in the meeting.

On March 21, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023, and the Appropriation Bill (no. 2) 2023. The Rajya Sabha, however, adjourned without undertaking any legislative matters.

Both Houses have been facing repeated adjournments with Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad Group issue and the Treasury benches vociferous in their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

