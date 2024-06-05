Lok Sabha Results 2024: What Are The Salaries, Perks, And Allowances Elected MPs Stand To Earn? Know All Details

Members of Parliament (MPs) in India are elected by the public to represent their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha, which is the Lower House of the Parliament of India. The Lok Sabha is one of the two houses of the Indian Parliament, the other being the Rajya Sabha, which is the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha is composed of representatives directly elected by the people through a process of general elections held every five years, unless dissolved earlier. However, many are curious to know about their salaries, perks and allowances. Let us have a look at some of the benefits elected MPs stand to earn.

MPs receive a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, their salary increases every five years in the form of daily allowances.

The salary includes a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month, according to Salary, Allowances and Pension of

Members of Parliament (Amendment) Act, 2010.

They also receive Rs 2,000 as daily allowance to attend Parliament sessions.

The MPs are also entitled to a travelling allowance if he is travelling by road at the rate of Rs 16 per km.

They also receive a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 per month.

They also get Rs 45,000 per month as office expense, including Rs 15,000 for stationary and postage expenses.

The allowance could be utilised to pay the wages of secretarial assistants.

Each month, members pay Rs 500 to receive free medical care for themselves and their families.

MPs are given travel reimbursements for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties, including going to meetings.

MPs are entitled to rent-free housing facility for the duration of their term.



