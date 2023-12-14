Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 7 personnel for Parliament security lapse

In response to yesterday's security lapse incident that prompted a significant scare on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken action by suspending seven personnel involved in the matter.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a significant security breach occurred on Wednesday when two individuals, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, breached security measures. During the Zero Hour, they leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery.

The intruders released yellow gas from canisters, creating a chaotic situation, and shouted slogans before being subdued by some Members of Parliament (MPs). The incident underscores the vulnerability of security protocols and the need for heightened vigilance to prevent such breaches in the future. Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation to understand the motives behind the breach and to enhance security measures to prevent similar incidents.

